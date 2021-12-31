450's imperfections puts him on radar

The Jamaica Observer's Entertainment Desk continues its look at the major stories which helped to shape 2021.

Newcomer 450 rose to prominence with the autobiographical Imperfection, which scaled the charts in June.

The deejay, who once aspired to become an accountant, was born Tristen Escoffery.

In a previous interview with the Jamaica Observer, 450 shared the inspiration behind his breakthrough hit.

“The song is about me linking up with one of my friend's girlfriends then having regrets about it. It did play on my mind because we are not perfect. The song is about highlighting my flaws,” he shared.

He added that, “Real-life events inspire my music. I get inspiration from a lot of things including people and day-to-day happenings in my life. Just listening to my music, you get an understanding of who I am.”

Produced by Weekday for Tru Ambassador Entertainment, the song has racked up more than 5.6 million views on YouTube.

The artiste 450 (a moniker inspired by his date of birth, April 5, 2000) was born in Kingston but moved to Clarendon to reside with his father. He attended Lennon High School in that parish.

“Growing up in Clarendon was good. It gave me a lot of different experiences and it helped to build as a person overall. After high school, I came back to Kingston to pursue music,” he said.

He made his recording debut in 2019 with Bines A Fly for Yong X Ray Entertainment. Follow-up songs include Size Ten (produced by Talk of The Town Music), Group Up and Be Smooth (Tru Ambassador), Highway, Pay fi My Love (True Factory Records) and Lonely.

“Yong X Ray gave me my first professionally recorded song. It actually opened the doors for me and it was what led me to working with Tru Ambassador. Tru Ambassador was one of the producers that I wanted to work with. He has a melodic style to his beats. And with me being a melodic artiste, it drew me to his kinda style,” 450 explained.

The artiste followed up Imperfection with the thought-provoking Journey which was released in September. The video has racked up 5.3 million views on YouTube.

His latest effort, the gritty Purge, was released on Wednesday and has amassed more than 96,000 views up to Thursday.