9 Tymes is Grateful

With the moniker 9 Tymes, this emerging dancehall artiste says determination is his way of life.

“Nine times rise, eight times fall. We always ah go rise, get up and seek to overcome any obstacle that they put in our way, that is what is in my DNA: belief and hard work is everything,” said the 20-year-old.

“Otherwise from that, mi just haffi be focused, persistent and hold on to my determination. Making sure that I can wow my fans dem, mek dem see dat my music is worthy and meanwhile mek dem know seh me energy up,” he continued.

The emerging act is creating a buzz in his hometown of Alps in Trelawny and surrounding communities with Free and Aim. He recently released Grateful, which references several aspects of his life.

Grateful was released in July on the Clear Dream and Clev Don Records labels. It is distributed online via Distrokid.

Born Ackeme Seivewright, 9 Tymes grew up in Albert Town, Trelawny. He attended Albert Town High. He started getting involved with music at 15. He has been working hard to hone his skills.

9 Tymes believes he can become dancehall's 'next big thing'.

“We have been putting out the work, as I was told that 'Prayer and work conquers all. That if I fail to plan, I plan to fail'. Right now, nuh failure nuh inna my ting, suh me a try the hardest and best possible way fi be successful,” he said.