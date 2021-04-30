A Diamond in the rough

Singjay Diamond Ice is working to put his label PatJon Records and Entertainment Limited among dancehall's elites. Founded in 2004, he said he sought to maintain the label's standards with good material.

“I want to make a significant contribution to the Jamaican culture, while helping up-and-coming talent to reach their goals and fulfill their dreams and aspirations,” said Diamond Ice.

Based in Canada, Diamond Ice --- who is from the district of Aboukir in St Ann --- is optimistic about making a difference musically.

“Some of the artistes that we've worked with include Carless, Kennedy, Mr Perfect, Ricky Chaplin, Holloway and the late Fat Rat among others,” he said.

Among the label's productions are Burning Fire (Ricky Chaplin and Kennedy) and his effort The Way to Life.

Diamond Ice, born Patrick Johnson, attended the Aabuthnott Gallimore High in Alexandria, St Ann, before embarking on postgraduate studies at the Brown's Town Community College.

He was introduced to music by British producer DJ Ox and later worked as a radio disc jockey at Tropical Vibes radio in the Turks and Caicos.

Diamond Ice's latest single Diamond, was released on January 30.

“The inspiration behind the song is every time that I perform on stage people keep asking me who I was, so I wrote my life story in the song. It was produced by T3M Records,” said Diamond Ice.