A happy 'Holiday' from Ding Dong

Released in 2010, Holiday by Ding Dong (featuring Chevaughn Clayton) was the life of the party that summer. Twelve years later, it still packs enough punch to get the dancefloor rocking.

Produced by Wayne “Hunga” Thompson, Holiday was recorded during a tumultuous period in Jamaica. Ding Dong had established himself as leader of the Ravers Clavers, a dance group from the community of Nannyville.

In a recent interview with the Jamaica Observer's Splash, he described his biggest hit as “di ultimate” summer song.

“I think it was di whole vibe of di song, di whole feel of di song. When it came out it was di whole rivalry between Gully an' Gaza an' dat cool down di place an' help calm down di place,” he recalled. “It was a different sound at di time, different way of deejaying. It full people heart with joy.”

The feud between Mavado's Gully crew from the Mannings Hill/Constant Spring section of St Andrew and Vybz Kartel's Gaza camp in Portmore was so divisive, Prime Minister Bruce Golding got involved to broker a truce.

Holiday's party vibe was a contrast to the violent nature of songs coming from the Gully and Gaza factions. According to Ding Dong, it had the perfect ingredients for a summer blast.

“Dancing and music are in sync...yuh cyaan have one without the other. As a dancer dat's a big plus for me,” he said. “One of di biggest moments for me is seeing people dancing an' moving an' having a good time to my music.”

Ding Dong is still the inspirational lead choreographer for Ravers Clavers. He continues to record but says getting a summer hit is not a priority.

One of his latest songs is Bezerk, a collaboration with Popeye Caution.