A teen shall lead them

While growing up in east Kingston, Alberto “Aalvero” Blackwood Jr was drawn to music. That seemed inevitable as his father, Alberto Sr, operated Slam Records label which produced Badda Dan Dem by Vybz Kartel and Killer for All Seasons by Bounty Killer on the Kasablanca rhythm.

Aalvero followed his father into music. Today, he is in demand as a producer, churning out hit songs for red-hot deejay Skillibeng.

“I started in music production last year. I think I was basically drawn to it because of my father's past relationship with producing music,” he explained in an interview with the Jamaica Observer's Splash. “My father didn't necessarily teach me about music production. I just gravitated towards it and experimented with music after reaching a certain age.”

The 19-year-old has produced several of Skillibeng's chart riders including Real Boss (featuring Rich The Kid and Jay Critch), 2 Gyal, Not (featuring Street Gena, Quenga, F S, and One Sparkes), Brand New Gun, Bad Man, and Coke.

Additionally, he has worked with Jada Kingdom, Rytikal, Moyann, Trance1 Gov, and Projexx.

“What I like most about music production is the fact that I get the chance to please or satisfy potentially millions of persons with music. I am bringing forward a slick vibe to my production and a musical style that is changing the face of dancehall music,” said Aalvero, who met Skillibeng a year ago.

He also had a hand in producing The Prodigy, the deejay's mixtape.

“The musical chemistry between us is like family. So, in the end, production is going to be great,” Aalvero stated.

Alberto Blackwood Jr was raised in Harbour View, attended St Theresa's Preparatory School and Wolmer's High School for Boys. Though his father had music connections, a career in entertainment was not his objective.

“Honestly, while growing up I wanted to become a pilot. I was always fascinated with aviation,” he shared.

Instead, he has soared through his link with the St Thomas-born Skillibeng who is arguably the hottest act in dancehall. Aalvero has no preference for his productions.

“I believe that all my productions are hits. But the first one that I actually got that was a sure hit was the street anthem Not, by Skillibeng. So far, I have produced 10 hit songs based on popularity and views on social media,” he said.

His approach to production is simple.

“I work hard at what I do, and my objective is to really create a song that people will remember for a long time. Longevity is what I am about in the music,” Aalvero said.