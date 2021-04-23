Ambition is key

FIVE years of searching for the breakthrough has paid off for Yaksta. He currently has the number one song Ambition, a song about self-reflection.

Produced by Marlon Easy and released in January by Afro Boi Entertainment/WussMuzikk, Ambition has taken the St Mary-born singjay from obscurity to fame.

“I wanted to show di youths that there are innovative ways to make money than scamming. The inspiration for di song was a self-reflection and revolution experience. I started looking into myself at the things dat I used to do. I spent money lavishly to fit into a particular circle. Looking back in 2020, I decided it was time to make a difference an' to take a shift from what I was doing,” Yaksta explained in an interview with the Jamaica Observer.

Raised by a single parent in St Mary, Yaksta has made a living tilling the soil as depicted in Ambition's music video. He is passionate about cattle and crop farming.

The journey has been tough. At one stage, he contemplated giving up music.

“Bwoy, if mi did know it would've been so hard, I would've turned back. Di journey was not an easy one for me. Whole heap of ups and downs an' life-learnt lessons. Whole heap of robbing mi get same way. But, I wouldn't change it for nothing at all. This journey taught me so much about di business. It's actually a blessing for me an' it makes me appreciate it every day,” he shared.

Born Kemaul Martin, Yaksta found solace in writing songs after working in the tourism sector at Bamboo Beach Club, Jamaica Grande Hotel and then RIU in Montego Bay.

In 2018, he released songs including Home and Boogie Woogie, and Te Amor (remix) featuring Mr Vegas and Topo La Maskara in 2020, which gave him an underground following. Even then, there were challenges.

Yaksta began doing music professionally at 23 years old. He was influenced by his cousin Tommy who played Mavado's and Vybz Kartel's songs in his home. When he entered high school, he started writing music.

Things have changed for him since Ambition took off.

“I moved from doing four dub plates a week to 400 per week. Every label is calling for an EP an' requests are coming in for shows overseas,” Yaksta disclosed.

He said having group support helps to keep him grounded.

“It is key to never change your foundation. The calibre of people I had before made Yaksta what he is today. Each day I try to meditate on all the good and bad I have done. Having real people around you can actually make you bloom better. You deserve to have good friends in your circle.”