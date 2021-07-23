Acts encourage Jamaican athletes to shine

WITH the hope of inspiring Jamaican athletes participating in Olympic Games in Tokyo, which begins today, artistes Teejay, Onsound Mynd, Jdart and Tanzanian act Shatti have recorded Shine.

Shine, released on Tuesday, is produced by Cuttsleaves Records. Craig Anthony Scott is credited as the producer.

“I am Jamaican based in Japan and in 2019 I decided to make an Olympic 2020 song as a way to encourage my Jamaican athletes, but the world pandemic changed everything; however; that didn't stop my plans. What made it more touching to me is that I happen to know of people who trained for years and then they couldn't participate so I decided to put more and more energy in the song,” Scott told the Jamaica Observer's Splash.

He explained how the acts were selected for the project.

“Teejay a mi bredrin so I sent the idea for the song to him, asking if he wanted to be on it. He sent back his verse the next day. I am a fan of Onsound Mynd and his manager is a also a bredrin of mine and I asked him to have Onsound do a verse, which he did the same day. Shatti a my artiste so it was a no-brainer to get him involved,” said Scott.

“I want touch the world with the lyrics of the song and give the athletes my support through the music I put out. This is not just an Olympic song, this is a world song, a song which encourages unity, strength and teamwork. I believe in the saying 'Each one, help one!' Because together we can move mountains, trust mi,” he continued.

Teejay said he had to be part of the project.

“Mi believe inna a good music and music that speaks volume to the world, and from Jdart mek mi hear the song, mi know mi haffi sing my part,” said Teejay.

He offered some advice to the Jamaican athletes participating in the Olympics.

“Unnu jus guh out deh and do unnu best because mi kno unnu a wave the black, green and gold high above all,” he said.

Tanzanian reggae singer Shatti is elated to be part of the group.

“As a Tanzanian reggae artiste, it's not very often we get to be on projects such as this, so when I was asked to be a part of it, I never hesitated. I look at this as an honour to be on a project with all these talents artistes,” said Shatti.

“I look at this project as a real and good opportunity to present myself and my music to a wider audience. A Brand Jamaica we say. So you know we always ready fi represent fi Jamaica. We decided to jump on board and get it done,” said newcomer Onsound Mynd.

He added, “Me just waa dem (Jamaican athletes) to go out deh and do them best. We proud a dem either way even though we want some medals. Even if them nuh bring in nuttin, we still proud a dem. We just waan dem go out, focus with a clear mind and a clear vision and grab it and bring it come back a yard.”