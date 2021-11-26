All hail the King

Up-and-coming reggae artiste King Kanashi I is pleased with the reception to his two recently released tracks, Powaz of The King and The King Covenant.

“The recent releases has opened up a few doors to musical collaborations, interviews on Virgin Islands and Ghanaian Internet radio platforms, as well as allowing us to collaborate with top DJs and producers in West Africa and the Caribbean in the formulation of the King Kanashi I Ancient Mixtape, to be hosted by DJ Nature Won of Ghana, with few more regional works to be announced,” he told the Jamaica Observer.

Produced by Rally Up Music, the tracks were officially released on November 2.

The double release came about as an inspiration for the celebration of the first two days of November, which are known worldwide as All Saints Day, November 1, and All Souls Day, November 2.

King Kanashi I also explained that his songs are geared toward uplifting members of the Rastafarian faith and influencing them positively.

“ Powaz of The King is described as a song expressing reverence and supreme gratitude for the manifestation of Qadamawi Haile Selassie, who is an integral historic figure and someone who has spoken for the conscience of the entire world, according to leaders such as John F Kennedy and Dwight D Eisenhower. The King Covenant is a powerful message to all those who are of the Rastafari faith and to all warring factions of humanity to end all violent endeavours and seek peace now. It also speaks about the conscious militance that is needed to be able to overcome serious and petty indifferences,” he said.

King Kanashi I hails from St Croix, Virgin Islands, and says he has been a follower of Rastafarianism since birth.

He, however, realised his interest in music during his teenage years and did not hesitate to act on it.

“I used to chant the lyrics of all my favourite deejays, and around the eighth grade, I began writing songs. I took it more seriously when I was finishing high school at Erasmus Hall, Brooklyn, New York,” he added.

King Kanashi I believed the projects have much more potential to do better, and is eyeing the global stage to achieve this.

“Our hope again is that the listener will receive the gems and keys that are presented within the music and apply the value of them to their own lives and situations,” the singer said.

Music videos for both songs are in production and are slated for a later release date.

His other tracks include Spirits Of Old, Deception Time and Forward to Love.