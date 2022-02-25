'1st Class' affair

PRODUCER Trevaughn “1st Class” Nosworthy is on a musical high. One of his latest productions, Protocol, has become the biggest hit of his career to date.

The song, recorded by Skeng and Tommy Lee Sparta on his 1st Class Musiq imprint, is creating waves in the dancehall space. Its official video has garnered more than 16 million views on YouTube since its release last November.

Protocol is in the top 10 of most local charts, pushing Nosworthy's six-year-old label into the spotlight.

“To be honest, I am not surprised. When I first heard the song, I knew it would have been a hit. What I am surprised about is how quickly it all happened and all the positive feedback that it has received in such a short space of time,” Nosworthy told the Jamaica Observer's Splash.

“The success of Protocol has definitely caused more people to notice the label. The work has always been done, so it's just that now, more people are paying attention and the expectations are more. It has also increased my network within the industry and there are more artistes wanting to collaborate. So, we are grateful and just continue, as usual, to working hard and staying focused,” he added.

Nosworthy, who is based in New York, is from Mandeville in Manchester. He made his production debut in 2016 with the project called Training Yaad Riddim. It features songs by Blak Ryno, Turbulence, Bryka, Antwain, Ninja Ford and Pretti Kitti.

1st Class Musiq has production credits on Shane O's On and Off Loyalty and We Alright, as well as Skillibeng's Bullet, which was featured on his debut album Prodigy.

“Growing up, music for me was always a genuine passion. My dad was a disc jockey and he would play various genres of music around the house. While I was in high school, my passion for music grew, and my friends and I would skip classes to knock rhythms on desks and build CDs with different playlists. However, I got more drawn to the creative process of creating music, the vocals and beat-making, as well as the engineering process. While in college, I decided to take the passion a step further and I started my record label. With not much experience then, I gained knowledge from the experts that I interacted with frequently in the studios,” said Nosworthy.

He continued, “What I like most about music production is the process. Getting the riddim, deciding who best to fit the riddim, seeing the artistes' creative process on finding the best topics, the melodies and word play. I also enjoy recording the songs and seeing the reaction from the listeners.”

Nosworthy, who has worked with the likes of Chronic Law, Skillibeng, I-Waata, Teejay, Laden and Shane O, said he is presently working on a number of projects.

“Whilst producing relevant and relatable music and more importantly as a good citizen, I want to produce music with positive messages and timeless music. Personally, I like collaborations and combining energies of different artistes. As we all know, unity is strength. You can definitely look out for more collaborations from 1st Class Musiq,” said Nosworthy.