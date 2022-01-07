An 'Intence' summer

Jamaica Observer's Entertainment Desk continues its look at the major stories which helped to shape 2021.

THE year 2021 was a big one for in-demand dancehall deejay Intence. Not only did he release his debut EP Wounded (VP Records), but he also had the biggest hit of the summer with Yahoo Boyz.

Yahoo Boyz, produced by Taugea “Countree Hype” Dayes, racked up multiple weeks at the top of local charts and quickly gained traction with its inescapable dance move that saw patrons at parties jockeying to demonstrate the latest phenom.

Yahoo Boyz has to date seen more than 9.5 million views on YouTube. Intence's subsequent hits include Clutcha, Poison, Jailhouse, Bermuda Triangle, and Turn Off.

In a previous interview, Intence (real name Tashawn Gabbidon) shared that Wounded chronicled relationships and hardcore life. The set peaked at number two on the sales-driven US Current Reggae Albums chart.

“Mi have a song name Wounded wey mi a talk 'bout mi life, so a dey suh di inspiration for di title of di EP come from. Di songs are about my life experiences, even though is not one type a song wi do. Wi sing song wey people can relate to. Dat a part a Intence an' then wi a guh give yuh di raw-born truth too,” Intence told the Jamaica Observer's Splash at his St Andrew residence.

The songs on Wounded are Intence vs Tashawn, Hard Fi Find, Nobody Knows, Watchya Watchya, and Loyal. His father, Stephen “Daddy Axe” Gabbidon, Zimmi Entertainment, and Okino “Wav” Thomas are credited as producers.

Originally from Tavern in Papine, Intence has endeared himself to fans with songs such as Go Hard, Seh Dem Real, and Dream Life.

Yeng Badness, another popular song he released last April, is something of a family affair. It features his brothers Invasion, Naga and Wahs, as well as Iwaata, Sadike, Voltiige and Chapoff.

Intence has had personal challenges, including being expelled from Mona High School.

“After getting kicked in di 10th grade, I went into music. I wanted to become a pilot an' later on a soldier, but music was what I decided to get into. I was born in music and mi always waan do music from a tender age. A from mi likkle mi a record music,” he said.

Daddy Axe, who also manages his son, supported his decision to pursue a music career. A former deejay, he honed his skills on sound systems in the 1990s including African Star, Maestro and Category 5.

In 1995, he had an underground hit with Bag Juice, a 'counteraction' to Fabi Dolly's Peanut Punch.

“Intence is my second child an' him did haffie come do music. From him small him a dance. Each time mi voice him, him get wickeder an' wickeder. Right now, mi play all kinda role inna him career. Mi haffie deh deh wid him,” Daddy Axe explained.

Naturally, he hopes for nothing but the best for his son.

“Mi want him fi reach di heights him cyaan guh nuh more. Reach a level that when him drop, him nuh bruck again,” he said.

According to Intence, the best advice his father gave him is to be original.

“Him sey, 'jus' do you. Do yuh ting an' nuh follow weh nobody a sey'. And a dat really work fi mi,” he said.