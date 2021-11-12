Anna-K Cuffe makes a splash

Ceramist Anna-K Cuffe was pleased with the execution of her debut exhibition held at the Edna Manley College of the Visual and Performing Arts in St Andrew on Wednesday.

“It was a lot of work going into it, a lot of work I didn't anticipate to be honest, but I got a lot of work when I was here from some of my past lecturers, they helped, supported me and got everything out on time. I was very worried at one point that I wouldn't finish on time but I did, so I'm happy that everything came together and persons seem to love the pieces,” she told the Jamaica Observer's Splash shortly after the opening of the exhibit.

Dubbed 'Lungs Of The Ocean', Cuffe created 15 original pieces that are replicas of coral reefs. The exhibition will run until November 30, and is aimed at raising awareness about the eradication of Jamaica's coral reefs.

Cuffe, 25, who also lectures at the tertiary institution, believes other artists can join in the fight to preserve the island's reefs by tapping into their creativity.

“They can do simple works. For example, I have a friend named Bonito Thompson who did a piece for climate change the other day. It's not necessarily the same kind of format that I would use, but it's still a way that's raising awareness through art,” she added.

Part proceeds from the exhibition will go towards ceramic students at the school under her recently formed The Artistic Mermaid Foundation.

Meanwhile, Ambassador Aloun Assamba, who was the evening's emcee and has known Cuffe her entire life, was equally pleased with the showcase.

“I'm just overwhelmed that Anna-K was able to pull this off. I have watched her grow and it is just wonderful, this exhibition. It is not just artwork, but it is bringing focus on something which is a real, real problem in the world,” she told the Observer's Splash.

Senator Peter Bunting, in his message as guest speaker, also hailed Cuffe for her unique initiative.

“Anna-K's contribution as a diver, environmentalist, and ceramist is to bring artistic representations of the wonders of the coral reef below back to us at the surface. To raise appreciation of what is invisible to most of us, and through that medium support public interest and scientific understanding. She integrates her hobby, passion, and vocation into one effort that results in the works of art we see today,” he told the packed room.