Another plug for Go Down Deh

YET another accolade has come for the single Go Down Deh by Spice, featuring Shaggy and Sean Paul.

National Public Radio ( NPR), the American privately and publicly funded non-profit media organisation headquartered in Washington, DC, named the popular song from Spice's Grammy-nominated album 10 as part of its 100 Best songs for 2021.

The dancehall track came in at number 48 and was accompanied by a blurb which spoke to the potency of this track.

“If you look carefully at our 100 Best Songs of 2021 list, you'll notice a paucity of Gen X artistes. That's understandable, given that so many of us listen to music to feel young. And who knows, maybe this year will represent a changing of the guard when we look back on it in five-10 years. So it's kinda fascinating that while so many 20-somethings sing slow songs wise beyond their years, the dancehall track of the year comes courtesy of a geriatric-millennial — the Jamaican sex-positive icon Spice — and two silver foxes. Spice generated deserved buzz earlier this year for releasing the first official album of her 18-year career, but the X-rated single remains her, um, sweet spot, and Go Down Deh sits among, if not on top, her greatest hits.”

This is the second major endorsement for Go Down Deh in as many weeks. Former US President Barack Obama named Go Down Deh among his top songs for the year.

The NPR list was rounded out by Lucy Dacus' song Thumbs in the number three spot, Chaise Lounge by Wet Leg came in at number two and Montero (Call Me By Your Name) by Lil Nas X was named to the top spot.