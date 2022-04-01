Anthony Malvo's Matured

Matured, the new album by singer Anthony Malvo, is scheduled for release on May 6. It is co-produced by Malvo Entertainment and IzaYoungBoyProduction.

Malvo said the 12-song set is his first album in over 10 years. His previous was Stronger.

“The album includes songs for everyone, such as culture, lovers rock, and dancehall,” he said of Matured.

From the August Town area of St Andrew, Malvo had a massive breakthrough hit in 1989 alongside Tiger with Come Back to Me.

That dancehall spin on rhythm and blues group The Deele's Two Occasions was one of the biggest songs of the year in Jamaica.

Malvo, who lives in Atlanta, Georgia, had subsequent hits including a cover of R&B group Shai's If I Ever Fall.

Last year, he contributed to singer/producer Anthony Red Rose's Singers Anthem album.