Art auction fuels 'Living Museum'

One hundred works of art from the island's top artists will go up for auction when the Wattle and Red Earth (WARE) Collective, a non-profit organisation, seeks to raise funds to establish an innovative new open-air Living Museum concept in south-eastern St Elizabeth.

Leading goldsmith Carol Campbell, who is curator of the virtual auction, said the funds raised will be used primarily to reconstruct a 120-year-old Spanish Wall House, which was deconstructed in Southfield. Materials from the house were meticulously recorded, disassembled, then transferred to a secure site by a team led by top architect Ann Hodges. It is one of 100 semi-derelict, partially destroyed or destroyed structures in south-eastern St Elizabeth, spanning Bull Savannah to Treasure Beach, Newell, Malvern and Nain, which are to be relocated to a central location, or rebuilt onsite at the WARE Living Museum.

The WARE Collective was launched by a group of Jamaicans seeking to preserve and restore historic structures made of earth, limestone and white lime, which were built by the descendants of enslaved Africans. They are to be used for research, education and inter-generational exchange programmes through exhibits, artisan demonstrations, concerts, children's summer camps, and activities promoting heritage tourism.

The virtual art auction will be streamed live on Sunday, October 17, between 2:00 pm and 5:00 pm. The works will include ceramics, paintings, sculpture, jewellery, textiles and fibre, new media and photography created by such artists as Donnette Zacca, Alexander Cooper, Norma Harrack, Laura Facey, Nakazzi Hutchinson, Bernard Hoyes, Camille Chedda, Rosa Garmendia, Asser St Val and emerging artist Conard Stone. In addition, the auction will include video vignettes, video interviews and video demonstrations by featured artists. Register for free at wareauction.com. Zoom link will be provided following registration.

“This will be a collaboration of energies of our creative people and a show of appreciation for traditional values and cultural roots. The participants in the auction have given support to WARE's vision to maintain our heritage, promote the preservation of traditional arts, crafts and building materials and establish a the sense of belonging,” said Campbell.