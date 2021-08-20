Attorney Ernie Smith is dead

TOMMY Lee Sparta's former lawyer, Ernest “Ernie” Smith, lost his battle with cancer and died in the University Hospital of the West Indies on Wednesday. He was 70 years old.

A distinguished attorney-at-law, Smith was a former parliamentarian and Member of Parliament for St Ann South Western.

His son, Sanjay, who is also an attorney-at-law, confirmed his death. He remembers his father for his affable personality.

“He lights up any room when he enters it... He's not afraid to share his knowledge and help to guide and help people... He's one of the kindess persons anyone could ever meet. He was a great person,” Smith, formerly DJ Sanjay of Coppershot, told Jamaica Observer yesterday while trying to hold back his tears.

“One of the things he always said to me was: 'Son, no matter how big, rich, or wealthy you become in life, never forget where you're coming from and never forget the ones who can't help themselves, as you never know what dice could roll,' “ Smith continued.

In 2020 Smith was instrumental in getting his then-client, Tommy Lee Sparta, released from the Freeport Police Station in Montego Bay, St James. The entertainer, who was living in Kingston at the time, was asked to report to the police lock-up and was subsequently detained under a state of public emergency in relation to an upsurge in violence in the Flanker community of St James.

The entertainer was subsequently released and never charged.

In March, however, Tommy Lee Sparta ran afoul of the law and was given three years for illegal possession of a firearm. Smith was not part of the entertainer's legal representation in that case.

Last month, Smith was involved in a motor vehicle crash in the Friendship community of Brown's Town, St Ann. He allegedly lost control of the vehicle and crashed into a utility pole. He escaped serious injuries.

Smith is survived by widow, Lynette Royes-Smith; sons, Ernest Jr and Sanjay; daughters, Nesta Claire, Celia, Michelle, Marsha, Sasha-Marie, Jolee, and Trudy.