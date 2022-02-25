Bad Bull Boss talks peace

MUSIC producer/artiste Bad Bull Boss says bad parenting is a major contributing factor to Jamaica's lawlessness and crime.

“When will Jamaica come off the list of one of the most murderous countries in this world? It is a mighty shame on all of us because we are not doing our jobs right. I have been living in the Tel-a-Viv community of Kingston all my life and guess what? Parents must take some of the blame for this long-standing violence. You cannot get children to be progressive, especially boys, without being a responsible parent. It takes more than lunch money and clothes, which many are not even getting, to produce success. So, let us now start with the home and involve parents in good parenting and make this public education campaign across the island,” he said.

Bad Bull Boss, given name Dave Goulburn, will be having a peace concert at Feel Fa Lawn in Parade Gardens, today from 5:00 pm to 8:00 pm.

“I have seen too much bloodshed and have decided to keep promoting peace in the area. The show will feature Sizzla Kalonji, Turbulence, Errol Dunkley, Alozade and Yeah Deh.

The producer has made several contributions to his community over the past two decades, including using his funds to help send needy children to school. In addition, he has created an avenue for hundreds of youths to express themselves on Starlife Saturdays, a stage show on George's Lane in Kingston.

As a record producer he has released songs for his daughter B-Trish, son Likkle D, and Yeah Deh.

His latest project is Baby Father, a collaboration with Turbulence and Sofire.