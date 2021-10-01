Bascom X bashes bad boys

ON his latest song, Bad Boy , Bascom X laments chronic waywardness among Jamaica's youth, especially males. Released this month, it is produced by Kelly Tucker.

The singer is concerned that finding gainful employment is no longer a priority for young adults, which has been the case for some time.

This usually leads to a life in crime, with dreadful consequences.

“Me as a elder who pass certain situations, an' si certain youths yuh try to guide dem. Tell dem dis is not di right way, try to walk di positive way,” he said. “But whenever yuh try teach these youths it's like it's not di trend, nevertheless yuh still have to do what yuh have to do.”

For the past three decades, successive Jamaican governments have decried the high level of youth unemployment, particularly among young men. The trend is worrying in urban centres throughout Kingston, St Catherine, Clarendon, and St James.

Bascom X is from Portmore which has its share of “youths sitting idly by” though the area's economy is driven by home-grown commerce. He is not impressed by the soap box talk of politicians.

“Whether it be local government councillors or MP (Member of Parliament) crime is a door to door step in every community. Yuh supposed to know Vaughn, yuh supposed to know Kevin; yuh should know di youths dem cry, yuh should know dem pain an' what dem going through,” he reasoned. “But yuh know, politician is jus' like style, is jus' a fashion.”

Bascom X (real name Ryan Sudlow) broke through in 2004 with Lonely Girl on the Hard Times 'riddim' which also featured Living in Love by I Wayne, another Portmore artiste.

In addition to entertainment, he is a building contractor who has constructed homes in Portmore and Trelawny.