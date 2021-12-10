Bayka puts feelings into the music
Catch Di RiddimFriday, December 10, 2021
|
BY KEVIN JACKSON
|
WITH songs including Mobster (Newlyphe Music), Evil Man Shift (Duss Road Entertainment/Chrosion Records), Crazy Stuff (Di Truth Records) and Equalizer ruling the streets, dancehall newcomer Bayka says being real and true to the craft is what makes him a standout.
“I think what makes me different is that I just don't do music, I feel music and I try to portray that feeling. It's not what you say, but it's how you say it,” Bayka explained.
Bayka is a first-year computing student at The University of the West Indies. He said he got into music by chance, five months ago.
“I didn't choose music. I feel it chose me because I didn't want to do music. I don't like the limelight, I was forced to do music,” he said.
Bayka continued, “Di Truth Records had a social media competition and a friend forced me to enter and I won. The label provided me with the recording session and also the music video.”
He said tries to balance the books and music.
“It's rough. Sleepless nights. Pursuing a degree is very demanding, but I try my best to make both work,” he said.
Bayka, whose real name is Ronaldo Billings, was born in Spanish Town. He resides in Kingston.
“Life inspires the music that I do. Things that I see happening every day. But what I enjoy most about doing music is working with my engineer Sean God. He is the one who believed in me the most, and he also helps to master my sound,” Bayka confided.
Bayka, who said he has a number of songs to put out an album, released his latest single and video Top Tier today (December 10) via Hemton Music. On December 25, Cool and Deadly, produced by Recoil Records, will be released.
