Best of Robbie

Robbie Shakespeare played on countless hit songs in a stellar recording career that started in 1972 with Errol Dunkley's You Never Know.

His patented bass lines helped make hits for The Wailers, Bunny Wailer, Gregory Isaacs, Dennis Brown, Horace Andy, Johnny Clarke, The Tamlins, Jimmy Riley, Black Uhuru, Grace Jones, Gwen Guthrie, Bob Dylan, and No Doubt.

In July 2020, Shakespeare, who died at age 68 on December 8 in Florida, was named at number 17 on Rolling Stones Magazine's 50 Greatest Bassists of All Time.

Shortly after, he spoke to the Jamaica Observer about his career and the bass lines he revered most. Here they are:

Concrete Jungle – The Wailers

Blackheart Man – Bunny Wailer

Soon Forward – Gregory Isaacs

Botanical Roots – Black Uhuru

Pull up to The Bumper – Grace Jones

Hold on to What You've Got – Dennis Brown

Love And Devotion – Jimmy Riley

Buckingham Palace – Peter Tosh

Don't Fall Apart on me Tonight – Bob Dylan

Walk And Don't Look Back – Mick Jagger and Peter Tosh