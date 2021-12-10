Best of Robbie

Best of RobbieFriday, December 10, 2021
|
Robbie Shakespeare played on countless hit songs in a stellar recording career that started in 1972 with Errol Dunkley's You Never Know.
His patented bass lines helped make hits for The Wailers, Bunny Wailer, Gregory Isaacs, Dennis Brown, Horace Andy, Johnny Clarke, The Tamlins, Jimmy Riley, Black Uhuru, Grace Jones, Gwen Guthrie, Bob Dylan, and No Doubt.
In July 2020, Shakespeare, who died at age 68 on December 8 in Florida, was named at number 17 on Rolling Stones Magazine's 50 Greatest Bassists of All Time.
Shortly after, he spoke to the Jamaica Observer about his career and the bass lines he revered most. Here they are:
Concrete Jungle – The Wailers
Blackheart Man – Bunny Wailer
Soon Forward – Gregory Isaacs
Botanical Roots – Black Uhuru
Pull up to The Bumper – Grace Jones
Hold on to What You've Got – Dennis Brown
Love And Devotion – Jimmy Riley
Buckingham Palace – Peter Tosh
Don't Fall Apart on me Tonight – Bob Dylan
Walk And Don't Look Back – Mick Jagger and Peter Tosh
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy