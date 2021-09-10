BET shows Maestro Don love

Maestro Don is celebrating a major milestone after his single, Pioneer featuring Bounty Killer, got a big international boost.

Pioneer was released a year ago. The song is now getting international recognition after getting rotation on BET Soul and BET Jamz in August.

“It's an overwhelming feeling to even have done a collaboration with the veteran Bounty Killer, yet alone a music video that has been selected to be on BET Jamz and BET Soul. From ever since, I've always watched BET and trying to emulate all the rap stars wishing it was me,” said Maestro.

JJ Wizzle is the producer of Pioneer. He said he opted for Maestro Don and Bounty Killer collab due to the former's “new sound”. He said the combination, with Killer's unique and commanding voice, gave the song an authentic dancehall feel.

“The plans to promote the song are in place. BET has kick-started the overseas leg of the promotion. We are aiming for a wider, more international audience because dancehall is worldwide and Bounty is a living icon,” said producer JJ Wizzle.

Maestro, whose given name is Jason Dunn, is elated at his latest accomplishment. He is not, however, taking his feet off the gas. He is currently promoting a new single called Active Mode, co-produced by Jahclo Productions and Ricky Blaze from New York.

“This track Active was inspired by my surroundings and the feeling I had at the moment of recording. I wanted to record a song that would empower people where confidence is concerned and for people to get in an active/fun vibe anytime the song is played,” he said.

“The difference about this track is that it stands out with a more uptempo vibe than my previous singles which my listeners are more familiar with. This track is more of a mood one. I hope for people to truly enjoy themselves and display confidence whenever the beat drops,” Maestro added.