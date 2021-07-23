Big Mountain to share Freedom

Big Mountain will give a peek into their upcoming album Freedom , during a listening party scheduled for Anchor Recording studio in Kingston tomorrow, starting at 5:00 pm.

The 12-song set is produced by Delroy “Fatta” Pottinger, who first worked with the California band on their Resistance album 25 years ago.

They agreed to work together after meeting in Houston, Texas, in March.

“It's a mixture of rhythms I had laid before and songs the band came in and worked on. It's been a while since Big Mountain has had a major album in the reggae market so that made working with them even more exciting,” said Pottinger.

While in Texas, Pottinger suggested they cover The Eagles' Hotel California for what would be Big Mountain's 11th album. A blend of rock and reggae, the original was released in 1977 and is a staple on classic rock radio in the United States.

For the Big Mountain version, Pottinger brought in veteran musicians Earl “Chinna” Smith on guitar, drummer Sly Dunbar, bassist Chris Meredith, keyboardist Robbie Lyn and saxophonist Dean Fraser.

“We agreed that it is a great song and they're from California so it's only natural,” he said.

Freedom also includes the title song, a collaboration with Mykal Rose.

Big Mountain are best known for the 1994 hit song, Baby I Love Your Way, which entered the Top 10 of Billboard Magazine's pop chart. It was originally done by British singer Peter Frampton.

Their previous album, Perfect Summer, was released in 2016.