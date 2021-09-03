Black Mattic hits reset button

Two years after releasing the album Press Play , recording artiste Black Mattic is preparing to drop his fourth full-length project titled RESET .

RESET is scheduled for December 6 and features 20 tracks. The set will include collaborations with Korean artiste Clair Hau, Spanish recording artiste Geisho, and Jamaican recording artiste Quantum.

Among the producers who worked on the project are ZJ Elektra, Richie Di Studio, Jae Mally, The Architect, Yonas K, Currito Merino, and 3D.

“The album is called RESET because my future perception of the world moving forward will change economically and musically and I want to lead that transition. Look at the current state of the world, for example, this is the perfect opportunity for me to bring back dancehall's image back to the forefront internationally,” the deejay told the Jamaica Observer's Splash.

He said that collaborating with Korean artiste Clair Hau was strategic in expanding his brand.

“The importance for me was very high. It is a big emerging market that dancehall has yet to tap into. For me, it's an avenue I wanted to personally pursue as well. The distribution and the fans have been very supportive and receptive well beyond my expectations so I am very grateful for that,” said Black Mattic.

His previous albums were Black Label (2017), Reloaded (2017) and Press Play (2019). All three projects were released via Official Hitz Music Group.

It's been five years since Black Mattic began to pursue music professionally.

“I bring clarity, true lyrical ability as a Jamaican (as we should) as well as a dynamic range of sounds that appeal to both local and international markets. The journey has been experimental and enjoyable over the five years,” he shared.

Born Kencih Lee, Black Mattic is from the community of Waterhouse. He presently resides in the United States.

Among his better-known songs are 3310 Rock, Super Star, and Touch featuring Daniiboo.