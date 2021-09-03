Bond's time draws closer

No Time To Die , the latest instalment of the hugely successful James Bond spy series, is set to open in Jamaica on October 8.

The film, for which parts were shot on location in Portland and Kingston, will premiere internationally on September 30, before heading to local screens a week later.

Palace Amusement Company's Marketing Manager Melanie Graham is remaining hopeful that all will go smoothly and that the popular film will make it to the cinemas after its release has been delayed for well over a year due to the current global health crisis caused by the spread of the novel coronavirus.

“We hope there are no hiccups. Once it is released internationally, we hope the situation here will be stable to facilitate the film opening at our cinemas. At least two highly anticipated films, including Top Gun, have pushed back their releases to next year due to the pandemic, so let's hope all goes well for Bond,” she told the Jamaica Observer's Splash.

No Time To Die was initially slated for an April 2020 debut, but was pushed back to November 12 that year. April 2, 2021 was later announced for the film's release, but in January came word that the film was being pushed to later this year. This week the film's trailer was released with the new date of September 30.

The film, from director Cary Joji Fukunaga, stars Daniel Craig as 007, Rami Malek, Ana de Armas, as well as Lashana Lynch and Naomie Harris, both of whom are of Jamaican parentage.

Meanwhile, Graham noted that their cinemas — Carib 5 in Kingston, Sunshine Palace in Portmore and Palace Multiplex in Montego Bay — will remain open from Wednesdays to Saturdays, observing all the protocols set out in the Government's latest round of measures to contain the virus.

The line-up of films coming to screens include Escape Room and Old, which open today, and S hang Chi, Handy Man and Paw Patrol which are set for next weekend.