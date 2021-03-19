Bounty to return as king

IT has been well over a decade since dancehall kingpin Bounty Killer released his last full-length album. But from the look and sound of things, he is about to break that drought.

The deejay took to social media on Thursday morning to make his intentions known that an album is in the works, although there is no definitive word on a date for fans to hear the new work.

In a post on his Instagram page, he dropped an album alert, hinting at King of Kingston as the possible title for the soon-to-be-released album.

The Jamaica Observer understands that the full slate of the tracks to comprise the album has not been finalised by the deejay and his team, however, a number of collaborations are said to be coming on the project which is being executive produced by Grammy Award-winning artiste Damian “Junior Gong” Marley.

Despite the pandemic, the deejay has been making strides with his brand primarily due to the massive injection of publicity which surrounded his appearance on the historic instalment in the Verzuz clash series, which was created by American music insiders and producers Timbaland and Swizz Beats. Bounty Killer and his once sworn musical enemy, Beenie Man, appeared on Verzuz on May 23 last year. The live stream of the Verzuz clash drew an audience of 470,000 viewers at its peak, with an overall estimated audience of 3.7 million over the course of the near three-hour event. Over one billion impressions were registered during the live event. The clash also topped the trending statistics on Twitter.

As a result of this much-publicised event, in what has become known as the 'Verzuz Effect', both acts recorded impressive streaming figures in the run-up to the event and in the days following.

Reports indicated that both acts earned their highest numbers for 2020. Bounty Killer experienced triple-digit percentage growth as his catalogue accrued a combined 367,000 US on-demand streams on May 23 and 24, compared to 94,000 in the two days before, a surge of 291 per cent. Living Dangerously was Bounty Killer's most streamed song for the day of and the day after the clash. His top five songs were Look (27,000), Benz & Bimma (25,000), Suspense (21,000), and Worthless Bwoy (13,000).

Just last week Bounty Killer was back in the Verzuz news.

Both Beenie Man and Bounty Killer are among 43 artistes who have become shareholders in the American social media company Triller.

This latest move comes amidst the sale of Verzuz, the online streaming and performance platform created by renowned music producers Swizz Beatz and Timbaland. As part of the deal, the two principals are giving part of their equity to all 43 performers who've played on Verzuz since its inception, and this includes the Jamaican duo who revolutionised the format of the musical battle when they performed in May of last year.

Both deejays responded to the gesture on social media. In response to a comment by Swizz Beatz, Bounty Killer noted, “Blessings bredda salute give thanks for being part of the evolution.”