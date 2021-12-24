Brandon's on the beat

BEATMAKER and producer Brandon Shakespeare believes the quality of his beats and versatility are what have made him in-demand in his field.

The 20-year-old, who studied electrical engineering at the University of Technology, Jamaica (he has since taken a leave of absence), has been rocking the dancehall circuit thanks to the beats he created for hits, including Gun Eediat by Intence, DM Full Up by Intence and Wahs, Real Steel by Sean Paul and Intence (featured on Sean Paul's Grammy-nominated Live N Livin album), Sense by Alkaline, Living by Rytikal, and My World by Rytikal.

“I believe it's the quality of my beats and my versatility. I think I can capture several different vibes when I make beats. I also work very quickly in turning over beats,” Shakespeare explained.

He started making beats in the summer of 2017 when he was just 16 years old.

“Well, I believe in this day and age, the rhythm is what captures not only the attention of the artistes but also the listeners. What I bring is a quality composition which dancehall artiste Rytikal once described as 'a beat which takes you on a journey'. I think that my best value is getting a sound out of an artiste through my beats, and which the streets take on to and love,” said Shakespeare.

The former Wolmer's Boys' School student continued, “I mostly enjoy the process of making beats. It's really a relaxing endeavour, to me and it takes my mind off everything.”

Since he was a teen Shakespeare aspired to become an engineer.

He shared how he consistently creates beats that connect with listeners.

“Just listening to what's popular at parties and listening to what others are listening to. I also pay attention to what's trending on YouTube and social media. But with all that, I also try and think ahead about what people think is lacking, where the sound of dancehall is going, while still incorporating my own unique style,” he said.

Asked what contribution he wants to make on dancehall music, Shakespeare said: “I think dancehall music has major potential because of the culture behind it. And while I don't think I can do it alone, I do believe that I can contribute to bringing it to the international and billboard chart standard.”

Shakespeare continued: “With achieving each of my smaller goals I really try to ultimately create timeless music.”

He and musical partner Rashaw Williams created the U E Records imprint, where they have done work with the likes of Gapix (Thinking About You), Truvi (Everything), and Valiant (Raging Storm).

Among the artistes he aspires to work with are Masicka, Popcaan, Vybz Kartel, Wizkid, and Partynextdoor.

“But even then, I would really like to have even one song with most artistes, as I feel I have a wide range when it comes to musical taste and composition,” Shakespeare added.