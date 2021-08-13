Bromfield opens up with new 'riddim'Friday, August 13, 2021
|
BY HOWARD CAMPBELL
|
WHILE fine-tuning his skills as an engineer with Startrail Records in the 1990s, Jason Bromfield found a willing mentor in Richard Bell, that label's head. He admired his approach to music production and longed to emulate its roots sound.
That feel can be heard on the Open Doors Riddim, a debut compilation album released this month by Bromfield's Orlando, Florida-based Open Doors Records.
Produced and executive produced by Bromfield and his partner Lola Anderson, it has 13 songs by established artistes such as Luciano and Anthony B, and emerging acts including Izeezi.
“I was searching for a very unique sound that Startrail Records carry. Richard Bell taught me how to make good, authentic, long-lasting music that sinks deep into your soul,” said Bromfield.
Two of the artistes that helped make Startrail a force throughout the 90s are on the Open Doors beat. They are Anthony B who does Born to Love and Everton Blender with Going Down.
Luciano contributes Whatever You Want while Shanpelle, another newcomer, teams with Turbulence on Open up Your Heart.
An experienced cast of musicians is responsible for the Open Doors' stripped-down sound. That side comprised drummer Kirk Bennett, bassist Donald Dennis and keyboardist Paul “Wrong Move” Crosdale of The Firehouse Crew, guitarist Winston “Bo Pee” Bowen and saxophonist Dean Fraser.
Bromfield is originally from Spanish Town but spent much of his formative years in Drewsland, on the periphery of Waterhouse.
He started learning the ropes with producer Jack Scorpio but shortly after was recruited by Junior Reid. The first hit song Bromfield worked on as an engineer was Reid's Rappa Pom Pom.
His next assignment was Penthouse Records where he met Bell who did most of his recording sessions there. Bell and Startrail were making a name producing hit songs by Anthony B, Everton Blender and Garnet Silk.
When Bell opened his own studio, he took Bromfield with him. He was engineer for some of Startrail's biggest hits including Raid The Barn by Anthony B and Family Man by Everton Blender.
Last September, Bromfield launched the Open Doors Records studio in Orlando.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at https://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy