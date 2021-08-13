Bromfield opens up with new 'riddim'

WHILE fine-tuning his skills as an engineer with Startrail Records in the 1990s, Jason Bromfield found a willing mentor in Richard Bell, that label's head. He admired his approach to music production and longed to emulate its roots sound.

That feel can be heard on the Open Doors Riddim, a debut compilation album released this month by Bromfield's Orlando, Florida-based Open Doors Records.

Produced and executive produced by Bromfield and his partner Lola Anderson, it has 13 songs by established artistes such as Luciano and Anthony B, and emerging acts including Izeezi.

“I was searching for a very unique sound that Startrail Records carry. Richard Bell taught me how to make good, authentic, long-lasting music that sinks deep into your soul,” said Bromfield.

Two of the artistes that helped make Startrail a force throughout the 90s are on the Open Doors beat. They are Anthony B who does Born to Love and Everton Blender with Going Down.

Luciano contributes Whatever You Want while Shanpelle, another newcomer, teams with Turbulence on Open up Your Heart.

An experienced cast of musicians is responsible for the Open Doors' stripped-down sound. That side comprised drummer Kirk Bennett, bassist Donald Dennis and keyboardist Paul “Wrong Move” Crosdale of The Firehouse Crew, guitarist Winston “Bo Pee” Bowen and saxophonist Dean Fraser.

Bromfield is originally from Spanish Town but spent much of his formative years in Drewsland, on the periphery of Waterhouse.

He started learning the ropes with producer Jack Scorpio but shortly after was recruited by Junior Reid. The first hit song Bromfield worked on as an engineer was Reid's Rappa Pom Pom.

His next assignment was Penthouse Records where he met Bell who did most of his recording sessions there. Bell and Startrail were making a name producing hit songs by Anthony B, Everton Blender and Garnet Silk.

When Bell opened his own studio, he took Bromfield with him. He was engineer for some of Startrail's biggest hits including Raid The Barn by Anthony B and Family Man by Everton Blender.

Last September, Bromfield launched the Open Doors Records studio in Orlando.