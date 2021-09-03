Broward is Where It's At

THE Where It's At talent show went off the air almost 40 years ago, but the dancers and dance moves that made it a popular watch on Jamaica Broadcasting Corporation ( JBC ) endures.

A lot of the credit for Where It's At's success goes to Alphonso Walker, its founder and long-time host who died in Portmore, St Catherine, last year. Last Saturday, at Krave Restaurant and Lounge in Sunrise, South Florida, he was posthumously honoured by Broward County with a proclamation from Commissioner Dale Holness.

Occasion was the annual Where It's At reunion dance promoted by Paul “Mr Flavors” Johnson, who was a close friend of Walker's.

“Alphonso was a trailblazer in TV production and his creativity was evident in the production of Where It's At which he did on a shoestring budget,” Johnson told the Jamaica Observer.

Johnson was a fan of Where It's At since its inception to when it off the air during the early 1990s. He said like its founder, the programme broke new ground.

“It is important to keep the memories of Where It's At alive as a reminder that Jamaica had the number one televised show throughout the Caribbean and the show was diverse and culturally rich,” Johnson stated.

Walker was a television cameraman at JBC when he started Where It's At in 1971. The show had a similar format to Soul Train in the United States, showcasing the hottest Jamaican artistes of the day as well as upcoming acts.

Where It's At was also known as a launching pad for dancers like Maxi Clan, Patrick Brown and Paul “Hustle” Brown. The Browns were at last week's event which featured the Stone Love sound system with selectors Geefus, Iceberg and Glamour Wayne.