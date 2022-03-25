Busy goes Cruisin'

BUSY Signal 's creative spin on The Commodores' Sweet Love (Night Shift ) and Phil Collins' One More Night helped make him a dancehall heavyweight. On his latest song the singjay gives another pop classic the cover treatment.

That song is Cruisin', originally done by Smokey Robinson. His version, produced by Nuh Rush Records, was released last week.

“ Cruisin' has always been a favourite song of mine. I just tried to bring my own style and culture to something that was already great,” Busy Signal said in an interview with the Jamaica Observer.

The original was released in 1979 by Motown Records. It was a monster seller and marked a comeback for Robinson whose career peaked during the 1960s with that label, as a member of The Miracles.

Cruisin' is a soul classic that has been covered by several artistes, including neo-soul singer D'Angelo and reggae band Kotch.

A long-time Smokey Robinson fan, Busy Signal explained that his approach to the song was simple.

“This was already a classic so we had to make sure that we took the time in doing this one,” he said.

Busy Signal's take on Night Shift and One More Night were big hits in 2010. On both, he sang the original hook and added his toaster's lyrics for a novel combination.