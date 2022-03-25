Call for Reggae Day

PORT MARIA, St Mary — If deputy mayor of Port Maria Jason James has his way, Jamaicans at home could have a national holiday dedicated to the celebration of Jamaica's indigenous music — reggae.

He gave notice during the recent meeting of the St Mary Municipal Corporation that he will move the necessary motion during the next sitting on April 14.

February has been celebrated as Reggae Month in Jamaica since 2008, but James doesn't think that has been effective enough.

“I will be making a request for a day out of Reggae Month, that we celebrate in February of each year, to be designated 'Reggae Day', and that day be deemed a public holiday. The notice will be requesting [that the information is] to be circulated to all municipal corporations and to Portmore Municipal Corporation,” he told his colleagues.

In an interview with the Jamaica Observer moments later, James stated that his move, if given the requisite support, could lift the spirits of Jamaicans and put more money in their pockets.

“Reggae was originated here,” he noted. “If we had a holiday for it, persons from all over the world would come here to celebrate with us, and that can bring in funds from tourism... We would be playing music from where we started, rocksteady straight up to reggae music. Jamaican music can get much more attention. I see they are moving with museums, but I think more can be done.”

James, who is also the councillor for the Gayle Division, said he has gauged the perspectives of his colleagues and he is pleased with the response he has been getting ahead of the motion being moved.

“The only concern they have is that they were wondering if Reggae Day should be a holiday. But, this is 'reggae land' and I am confident that I will get the support needed,” he opined.

One councillor who already openly declared his support for James' full motion is Sheldon Kidd of the Oracabessa Division in St Mary.

He explained: “A Reggae Day would enhance the economy because reggae is widely known across the world; it is one of those genres that people gravitate to. If we have a day or a week that is dedicated to it and we have a reggae festival, numerous tourists would come to our shores to attend. It will also have a spin-off as it will provide employmemt for vendors; the artistes would make money; and people for lighting and stage would make money. It would boost the economy on a whole and, at the same time, further promote reggae music itself. I think it is a very, very good suggestion. We have taken lightly the fact that reggae is gold, and we have not been selling reggae music the way that it ought to be sold.”