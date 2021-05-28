Carlos looks to Reflection

FORMER producer-cum-singer Carlos hopes to inspire in these challenging times with his latest single Reflection .

“My past experiences inspired Reflection. This is my life that I am singing about. Every single word of this song is related to me,” he told the Jamaica Observer's Splash.

Reflection is produced by Young General Records (YGR). On May 8, Carlos released the official video for the song and, in less than a week, it racked up more than 18,000 views on YouTube. The video was directed by A Black Road Films.

Carlos, whose given name is Carlos George Clarke, started out in music as an engineer and producer.

“I have been involved in music since I was 15, when I started out in engineering and production. However, I decided to become a recording artiste a year ago, when I released my first recording Mask Off,” he explained.

Since the release of his debut single, Carlos has worked with producers such as Shabdon Records, Fathead Music, Pangdem Music, Perry Matic and TSG.

“I would say that my journey so far has been great because of the feedback I've been getting from the people who have listened to the songs that I have released,” said Carlos.

His other recordings include Simple Task and PLR.

Hailing from the Black Ants Lane community, off Red Hills Road in Kingston, Carlos says he hopes to create a niche while putting out positive and relatable lyrics.