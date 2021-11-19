Cashtro salutes Jordan

Dancehall artiste Cashtro (aka Alien Brain) is back with a hot new single, No. 23 (Jordans). Released last month, the song was produced by Spanish Town-based Culu Badz Production. It is accompanied by a music video, directed by Kemicx Entertainment.

“Michael Jordan (the American basketball star) has always been an inspiration to me even as a child and, as I grew older, I understood that greatness is not just about excelling in one area but is also a state of mind. One of my favourite quotes is 'Greatness is not measured by what a man or woman accomplishes but by the opposition he or she has to overcome to reach his goals'. Michael Jordan was a huge example to follow so with that being said, I love the Jordan sneakers especially because they hold their value and Michael is my favourite NBA player of all time,” said Cashtro.

Jordan played 15 seasons in the National Basketball Association (NBA), winning six championships with the Chicago Bulls. His biography on the official NBA website states: “By acclamation, Michael Jordan is the greatest basketball player of all time”.

During his time off from music, he pursued a license in real estate.

“I got introduced to real estate by the soon-to-be-mother of my child, who made me realise that you shouldn't put all your eggs in one basket and I thought this was a great way to establish financial freedom for myself and my family. But I fell in love with the teachings. I studied and took the real estate state exam at the end of the third month and passed. It took a lot of hard and dedicated studying to get my licence,” he said.

Cashtro was born Ricardo Weir. Raised in Spanish Town, he presently resides in the United States. It was while he attended the Jonathan Grant High in Spanish Town that his interest in music developed.

“I used to record on cassettes from my radio until I moved on to a recording studio which was constructed in my community and then I moved on to other established recording studios in Kingston,” he said.

Overtime, Cashtro Troy managed to perfect his craft. He then made a decision to pursue music professionally. Among the songs he has released are Cash App/Tommy Hilfiger, Spontaneous and Sugar Cane. He has also collaborated with up-and-coming artistes over the last few years and the knowledge that he has gained from working with different producers has helped to develop his sound.