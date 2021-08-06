Celebrating Independence

TODAY, Jamaica celebrate 59 years of Independence from British colonial rule. For artiste/producer Dave “Bad Bull Boss” Gouldburn, Independence also has a more personal meaning.

He attributes his road to independence to international deejay Spragga Benz.

“Spragga [Benz] is the man who took me from dependence to independence, and this began when I was in my teens,” the 40-year-old told the Jamaica Observer.

“Spragga taught me to fish instead of giving me a fish each day, so today, I am not only able to feed my family, but others in, and outside, my community. I can recall mom having a hard time financially, having to send myself and sibings to school. Her job then was going around washing dirty clothes. She didn't remain too long in that position. But know something, Spragga helped me from his heart; he wasn't looking back for returns. I never knew my father until I was 25 years old and Spragga played that role of a father who believed in a good education,” he continued.

According to the producer, he went and saw Spragga and told him that he was facing challenges in attending school.

“He didn't just hand out money like that, but wanted to see how I was progressing in school. So, whenever we met, I would be ready to show him my grades... Back in those days, $1,000 was pretty good money from which to save. So as not to miss the deejay, I would be on the street around the time I knew he would pass by and I could count on at least a $1,000. Sometimes I would pinch mom a five bills [$500] as I knew things were not so good with her,” he said.

Like Spragga Benz, Gouldburn also wanted to become a deejay and assumed the name Little Killa. The name did not sit well with his mentor.

“Spragga told me frankly he did not like that particular name because of the negative image it creates... Klassical became my new name,” he said.

Klassical went on winning the 2007 Tastee Talent Contest with his daughter Baby Trish.

Gouldburn is principal of the downtown Kingston-based record label Bad Bull Production. His studio has attracted some of Jamaica's finest dancehall acts, including Sizzla Kalonji, Mr Vegas, and Mr Lexx.

Spragga Benz (born Carlton Grant) came to prominence around the early 90s with Jack It Up. Others include She Nuh Ready Yet (Hype Up), Back Shot ft Lady Saw, and Wi Nuh Like.

“Every youth should have a mentor or father figure who can teach them right from wrong. If that was the case, Jamaica would be a better place,” Gouldburn added.