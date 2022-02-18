Chad Hype opens doors to '300 Milli'

Singjay Chad Hype has done the studio rounds since he became an artiste over 10 years ago, recording songs for many producers. In 2020, he decided it was time to call the shots.

He started 300 Milli Entertainment which has released two songs to date — Dollars and Dior. They are co-produced by Israeli Nagash of Red Bloods Records.

Because of his family ties to the music business and experience being in the game, Chad Hype said it is not difficult doing double-duty.

“Since I write my own music and gained experience of over a decade of being with highly-skilled and experienced producers, I am able to execute my work efficiently and spend more time perfecting my craft,” he said.

The Calabar High School past student, whose real name is Chadwick May, points to the advantages of being an artiste/producer.

“There is, since you would spend longer hours perfecting your own work, ensuring that your song is mixed and mastered properly in a timely manner for immediate release, said Chad Hype.

300 Milli is named after the $300 million his father, deejay Flourgon, sued American pop singer Miley Cyrus for using a line from We Run Things without permission. That case was settled out of court in 2020.

Flourgon and his brother, fellow deejay Red Dragon, are among Chad Hype's biggest musical influences. His previous songs include New Brand and Fret And Worry.

To date, his greatest commercial success has been the reggae remix of My Love, alongside American singer Shaliek.

“We met in Virginia at a studio. My Love was number 21 on the US Billboard Top 100 Chart and he approached me to collaborate with him on the official reggae remix of the song which I did and same exposed me to an international market,” said Chad Hype.

—Howard Campbell