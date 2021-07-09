Chris McDonald wants to be loved

Music fans know Chris McDonald as the long-standing keyboardist for veteran band Skool, as well as a member of Jimmy Cliff's touring band for several years. He also holds his own as a singer, as he proves on his cover of Jackie Wilson's To be Loved .

Recently released, the song is co-produced by McDonald and Leroy Sibbles. He told the Jamaica Observer that they agreed to cover the song lovers rock style while holding a vibe in the recording studio.

McDonald recalls their chemistry that day, and wanted both voices on the track. But Sibbles insisted he go it alone.

“He said, 'no, no! You sing it, mi waan yuh bus' a chune!' So I'm like, well alright, I'll do it,” McDonald recalled. “It's a good song to sing, and I enjoyed it.”

The two artistes have known each other for some time. Skool has backed Sibbles on occasion and McDonald says they developed mutual respect over the years which made working on To be Loved easy.

A mercurial talent, Wilson recorded To be Loved in 1958 when his career was taking off. It was one of his show-stoppers and has been a staple on Jamaican Sunday radio for decades.

McDonald says he was introduced to the song as a boy through those weekly radio slots, and always admired its arrangement and Wilson's soaring vocals. He and Sibbles agreed it would sound appealing with a reggae feel.

“I realise no one has ever recorded it, and many people love to hear lovers rock,” McDonald said.

Though he is best known for his work with Skool alongside drummer Desi Jones and bassist Dale Haslam, McDonald has done his share of vocal work. His first recording, done in 1989, was a cover of Stevie Wonder's You Will Know.