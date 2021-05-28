Chyna Nicole has Butterflies

Butterflies, the latest single by New York-based reggae singer Chyna Nicole, serves as the perfect early summer love song, which further showcases her musical chops and vocal charisma.

Released on May 8 via Nico Star Music, Butterflies features a talented crop of collaborators. They include Terry Vibes (composer and producer), backing vocals by Carol Dexter, George Miller (drums), Gary O Sutherland (recording engineer, mixing and mastering), and Rohan Dwyer (backing vocals and recording engineer).

Chyna Nicole, who is a teacher by profession and who also wrote the song, explained the inspiration behind Butterflies.

“The inspiration actually came from my students. We painted images of butterflies to go along with our writing. I love to infuse and integrate art into teaching. Then I saw that it somehow became an unofficial schoolwide theme. Butterflies were everywhere. I then thought about the magic of love and the beauty of butterflies which naturally developed into a love song,” said Chyna Nicole.

She added, “The feedback has been incredible, truly surpassed my expectations. My former manager and industry brother from Waterhouse, Fitzroy Francis, shared it to the world and that meant a lot because he knows my musical ability and that meant he endorsed it. My collaborators also are proud of the record.”

Asked whether the song came from a personal experience, Chyna Nicole said, “I think everyone can relate. We get butterflies before we hit the stage, before a presentation, and when we are in the company of someone that we have a crush on.”

She continued, “I want audiences to dance, be free, honour our colourful differences and love each other. I think the simplicity of the song digs deep, and I hope that audiences feel something special each time they hear it: Be beautiful.”

Chyna Nicole is still on a high from a progressive 2020 which saw the release of her critically acclaimed album Level of Concern, which rode several reggae charts in the United States and the United Kingdom.

The album earned a bronze medal at the Global Music Awards earlier this year.

— Kevin Jackson