Circa Eleven looks global

PHILLIP “Circa.Philo” Myers, half the duo Circa Eleven, says their experimentation with international genres, including Latin music, is yielding success.

“As music lovers, we appreciate different genres of music from all over the world. However, dancehall and reggae have made a stamp globally that's incomparable. So, global recognition is viable with or without international genres involved. When a record or a product is good it will speak for itself, but observing international genres can lend to a higher quality and standard than what our industry is used to outputting,” he told the Jamaica Observer.

This comes after he and his brother, Mark “Circa.Fatman” Myers, released a Latin-infused Interest in January. The track, produced by the duo, features Mundo Don and Rizk.

“One day we were in the studio, just parring and was feeling very inspired by Latin music,” Phillip said. “We were listening to a lot of bachata and reggaeton and decided to just throw a little dancehall 'seasoning' on top of all that,” Circa.Philo said.

Circa.Fatman is a past student of Ardenne High School and the University of Technology in St Andrew, while Circa.Fatman attended Cypress Bay High School in the US and Edna Manley College of the Visual and Performing Arts in St Andrew.

Meanwhile, Circa.Philo added that their creativity in merging genres is what sets them apart in the music industry.

“We really enjoy making dancehall fusion so if it's combining Latin, Afrobeats, Indian bali music, or rock, we always try and tie our dancehall and reggae culture into everything we produce. A great example of our dancehall fusion is a song we did with LaaLee and Deno Crazy called Ugly. We combined baile funk from Brazil with dancehall to create a song palatable for both yard and abroad,” he explained.

The duo has their eyes set on a successful musical career.

“In the next five years, we see ourselves bringing our dancehall fusion style onto the world stage with major artistes in every industry. Whether that's us deejaying, performing as musicians, or performing as vocalists; we're just trying to share our art and vision with everyone,” Circa.Philo added.