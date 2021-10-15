CJTheChemist finds the formula

THE 1Matik Riddim is arguably the hottest beat in the dancehall space today and its creator — producer CJTheChemist — is basking in its success.

“I'm overwhelmed by the level of support. Everybody would love to have a unique beat like this. For a while now, a dancehall rhythm hasn't dominated as much as this one,” CJTheChemist, 30, told the Jamaica Observer's Splash.

Released on August 22 on the Chemist Records and RMG Music Group labels, the 1Matik Riddim has spawned several hit songs. They include the title track by Govana, Poison (Intence), Ghost Town (Iwaata), Murda We Do (Versi and Tallis DNB), Where I'm From (Rytikal), Gvnman Shift (Skeng), Testimony (Roshawny BadG), Asset (Kyodi), 9X (Dee Dre), Walk & Live (Shane O), and Nuh Like War (10Tik).

Skeng's Gvnman Shift has been the most successful, with almost 6,000,000 views on YouTube in a month. The single was also the number one trending song on the popular music platform.

Meanwhile, the self-taught producer who migrated to New York in 2009, shared that the beat was completed months ago. The idea was to have multiple artistes voice tracks on it was an after thought.

“Me and Govana were just vibing and the beat and everything just come to we and we put it together quick. I decided to make it a compilation, after a while, and reached out to the artistes,” CJTheChemist said.

CJTheChemist, whose full name is Steve CJTheChemist Rowe, hails from east Kingston and is a Vauxhall High School past student. He got his break three years ago with Noah Powa and ZJ Liquid's Dem Nuh Like We and has not looked back.

He said given his middle name “CJTheChemist”, he was destined for great things.

“I don't know what my mother was thinking, enuh, but I really am the chemist. My style is unique. I am very versatile and spontaneous. I don't stick to one genre,” he said.

He has worked with other top acts such as Aidonia, Govana, Spice, Elephant Man, Chino McGregor, Vanessa Bling, Spice, Konshens, Tommy Lee Sparta, HoodCelebrityy, and Afrobeat star Stone Bwoy.

The on-the-rise producer said he hopes to replicate the success of DJ Khaled and Stephen “Di Genius” McGregor.

“I want to bring out my talent in general; specifically, as a songwriter, manager, and singer, because I have two songs on the album as an artiste, and I want to further enhance my skills in the future. For the most part, I'm not a social bug, but today's music scene is all about building a brand,” he added.

His previous rhythm projects include Love Touch, which yielded Govana's Bring It Come; Aidonia's U Alone, and Chino McGregor's Rescue, as well as the Mad Sitar, which had songs Round And Round by Razor B, Esco's Bad It Up, and Wuk Yuh Body by Lia among others.