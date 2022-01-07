Cops rescue Popcaan

Popcaan was at the centre of a violent and chaotic evening at a popular club in East Legon, Ghana, early Wednesday morning.

In a viral clip posted to social media, Popcaan (real name Andre Sutherland) is seen being whisked away by members of the Ghana Police Service. The Twitter user who posted the one minute-and-45-second video had captioned it, “Ghana not a real place... free mi chargie... PopcaanMusic.”

Several Ghanaian news outlets subsequently confirmed that he was simply being protected from the chaos at the scene.

In the clip, three men can be seen banging on the fencing around the club's premises, before barging in. The videographer is heard repeatedly saying, “He pointed,” hinting at a gun being pointed.

Shortly after, the police arrived, and partygoers, as well as onlookers, started to take cover behind motor vehicles as a barrage of gunshots are released by the lawmen.

On Wednesday afternoon, Popcaan took to his official Twitter account, appealing to the governments of Jamaica and Ghana to establish direct flights between the two countries.

“Happy new year everyone... to the government of Ghana and Jamaica, we need a straight flight from Jamaica to Ghana!!! Make it happen please... thanks in advance,” he wrote for his 575,000 followers to see.

Popcaan came to national attention in 2010 when he teamed up with his mentor Vybz Kartel on the hit song Clarks.

His subsequent hits include Ravin, Unruly Rave, Only Man She Want (which entered the Billboard R&B Hip Hop songs chart), Party Shot, and Dream.

He is also the conceptualiser of Unruly Fest, a one-night stage show held at the Goodyear Oval in St Thomas. It was held in 2018 and 2019, and featured international acts including Canadian rapper Drake and American singer Tory Lanez, as well as local favourites, including Sanchez, Capleton, Bounty Killer, and Beenie Man.