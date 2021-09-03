Cops sound alarm on silent parties

SENIOR Superintendent of Police (SSP) Stephanie Lindsay is urging promoters to be responsible and desist from hosting bluetooth/silent headphone parties, as it is putting a strain on police resources.

“We have to manage the (human) resources, so we cannot tie up all our JCF (Jamaica Constabulary Force) members and technology such as the JamaicaEye into matters concerning the DRMA (Disaster Risk Management Act),” Lindsay, head of the JCF's information arm — Corporate Communications Unit — told the Jamaica Observer's Splash yesterday.

“If we deploy all our officers to shut down illegal parties that would make them unavailable, and where the police aren't available, people are going to die. We have to make a determination about what the top priorities are. Therefore, we see that a lot of the responsibility to maintain the rule of law is dependent on the people. They want to go out and have fun and they're frustrated with lockdown but if we don't confine COVID to one area, it's going to keep being widespread,” she continued.

Over the last few days, a video has been making rounds on social media with a wireless headphone party alleged to have been held in Montego Bay, St James, recently. Scores of patrons could be seen dancing with their headphones on at a packed event, but there is no sound emanating from the venue.

Silent discos are popular at music festivals as they allow dancing to continue past noise curfews.

Interestingly, the issuing of permits for parties was suspended on August 10 with the surge in COVID-19 cases. Under the Disaster Risk Management Act, all social gatherings are banned. Fines range between $3,000 and $500,000.

SSP Lindsay said over the last few weeks, 209 people have been prosecuted for breaching the DRMA by attending these parties as well as breaking the curfew and refusing to wear masks.

She added that the events are starting to become widespread across all parishes. The only hindrance is the unavailability of the Bluetooth equipment for some promoters.

The senior superintendent also said there would be little value in launching a probe into the video being circulated online.

“We would have to catch them in the act, that's why it's important for people to tell us about these parties when they are happening,” she said.

The top cop said a thorough assessment has not yet been done to ascertain whether there is a relationship between the a surge in figures and a growing popularity in Bluetooth parties.

“It's hard to say. With no-movement days, people try to go as remote as possible, and as such, we've not been able to detect a few of them. The promoters have been getting very creative in how they go about these things,” SSP Lindsay added.

In an effort to curtail the surge of the coronavirus, Prime Minister Andrew Holness had announced seven no-movement days on Sunday, August 22; Monday, August 23; Tuesday, August 24; Sunday, August 29; Monday, August 30; Tuesday, August 31; and Sunday, September 5.

On Wednesday, Holness extended the no-movement days for six additional days: Sunday, September 5; Monday, September 6; Tuesday, September 7; Sunday, September 12; Monday, September 13; and Tuesday, September 14.

Up to yesterday, Jamaica recorded 69,054 positive cases of COVID-19 and 1,568 fatalities.