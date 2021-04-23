Crazy Nacka eyes big break

Crazy Nacka is looking forward to a bright future in the music business.

The deejay, who was a finalist in the 2017 staging of the Magnum Kings and Queens of Dancehall competition, recently opened his Hungry Towne Productions studio in West End, Negril.

“Having a recording studio makes it easier to produce my music and allows me to have creative control over my work. The studio is available for bookings, and we also have upscale accommodations for rent at the same location. The studio itself is a unique space with its own sleeping quarters. Hungry Towne is a very comfortable place to work and relax,” he said.

Crazy Nacka is getting ready to drop a hot new single title Choppa Rock. It is produced by him and is slated to be released before the end of April on the Hungry Towne Productions imprint.

“This song is about a new dance move that's going to run the place very soon. It's new and fresh. I'm going to drop the single and the video this month. The video is hot; it features several celebrities. I have to big up the director of the video Wayne South; he did an awesome job,” said Crazy Nacka.

Crazy Nacka is working on an EP that is scheduled to be released later this year.

Crazy Nacka (given name Rohan Clarke) was born in Kingston. He launched his recording career in 2009 with a single titled Crazy Nacka on the Diamond Chip label.

Some of his other songs are Dreams Come True, My Gurl Everything Fine, Where I Wanna Be, and Working Hard For Better Tomorrow.