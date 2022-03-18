Creating an independent Jamaica

The Jamaica Observer's Entertainment Desk continues with the second of its biweekly feature looking at seminal moments that have helped shape Jamaica over the past 60 years.

Independence was the buzzword throughout the Caribbean during the early 1960s. With the failure of the West Indies Federation in January 1962, cries for regional sovereignty intensified.

In August 1962, Jamaica gained Independence from Britain and national celebrations attracted a number of Caribbean musicians including Trinidadian Lord Creator.

He made an instant impact on Jamaican music by composing the song Independent Jamaica which acknowledged the historic August 6 ceremony at the National Stadium.

Independent Jamaica was written at the east Kingston home of Vincent “Randy” Chin, owner of Randy's Records. In a 2003 interview with the Jamaica Observer, Lord Creator remembers hanging out there regularly with Chin and journalist Raymond Sharpe, who researched newspaper stories to ensure the Trinidadian's lyrics were accurate.

Distributed by Randy's, the patriotic single was a hit with Jamaicans. Along with Forward March by Derrick Morgan, Independent Jamaica was played at events marking the biggest day in the country's history.

“It was a special time and it's one of those occasions when everything goes down right in the studio. It is a special song for a special time,” Lord Creator recalled 19 years ago.

Born Kenrick Patrick, Lord Creator is from the music-rich San Fernando region of Trinidad. At the time he came to Jamaica 60 years ago, he had considerable success in his homeland and was known in Jamaica for the hit song Evening News.

He was not the only Trinidadian artiste who participated in Jamaica's Independence celebrations. Guitarist Lynn Taitt and fellow calypsonian Lord Laro also travelled to the island for festivities in August 1962.

With the success of Independent Jamaica, Lord Creator was encouraged by Chin to stay in Jamaica. He agreed and followed-up with radio favourites such as Don't Stay Out Late and Kingston Town.

Independent Jamaica became more than a song for Lord Creator. Although he returned to Trinidad and Tobago in the 1970s, he came back to Jamaica for good in the early 1990s after a cover of Kingston Town by British band UB40 helped improve his financial standing.

Now 82, Lord Creator lives in Hanover.