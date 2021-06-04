Creatives air concerns

THE crippling effect that the current pandemic has had on the entertainment sector has forced various creative associations to form an alliance to lobby on their behalf.

This informal alliance of creative industry stakeholders noted that its membership is concerned about the social and economic impact of COVID-19 on the creative sector, which is said to be valued at $84.1 billion. The alliance shared that it is estimated that the pandemic has financially impacted over 76 per cent of the practitioners over the past 15 months.

While commending the Government on its measures to curb the spread of the virus, the group noted that there is need for equity in representation as decisions are made that affect the lives and livelihoods of creatives.

“We believe this alliance can be a practical way to ensure that a diverse set of voices are part of the conversation to move our industry forward while supporting Jamaica's recovery. We also stand ready to provide relevant stakeholder input to address concerns and put forward possible solutions for our respective creative sectors, while factoring in wider public health concerns,” read a statement from the group.

The alliance has set out a five-point set of recommendations aimed at moving the creative industry forward.

“Outline a process for equitable and transparent application of the rules and best practices surrounding the hosting of cultural and creative events. Prioritise the employment of Jamaican creatives to drive post-pandemic recovery. Evaluate policies and procedures, facilities, venues, education and training across sectors. Review the current gathering numbers, which are currently capped at 10 persons, and curfew hours, guided by the latest public health data and best practices for each sector. Conduct regular and inclusive consultations with the creative industry associations and groupings.”

There are further recommendations, including the setting up of a testing period and choosing events of varying sizes and nature to evaluate the impact of reopening. It further suggests COVID-19 testing for events, where patrons can volunteer to know their status prior to entering an event and then follow up post-event so that we can assess the positivity level of party/entertainment patrons and the effectiveness of the various measures.

The signatories to this statement included the Book Industry Association of Jamaica, Kingston Creative Limited, Dancers of Jamaica, Association of Rastafarian Creatives, Jamaica Film and Television Association, Johnny Live Productions Limited, and John John Music Limited.

— Richard Johnson