Devin remembers Robbie's diligence

DANCEHALL deejay Devin Di Dakta says he will remember late bass guitarist Robbie Shakespeare for his attention to detail on every project.

“The fact that they are so accomplished and still spend so many hours perfecting every sound before release. Working with Sly and Robbie taught me that no matter how big I get in the music industry, I should always try to make better music because room will always be there for improvement,” Devin Di Dakta told the Jamaica Observer.

Shakespeare, known in music circles as Robbie, is half of the 'Riddim Twins' Sly and Robbie. The 68-year-old, who was ailing for some time, died in a Florida hospital on Wednesday after undergoing a kidney surgery recently.

Devin Di Dakta, whose given name is Anthony Clarke, was in 2017 featured on Sly and Robbie's Grammy-nominated set Sly & Robbie Presents... Reggae For Her – Devin Di Dakta & JL.

Devin Di Dakta said working with the Riddim Twin was memorable.

“Meeting, watching them work or just being in the same space with these legends have always been humbling,” he said.

In 1999, Sly and Robbie copped the award for Best Reggae Grammy for their project Friends.

The duo has worked on hit songs for Gregory Isaacs, Dennis Brown, The Tamlins, Black Uhuru, Jimmy Riley, Junior Delgado, Sugar Minott, Beenie Man, and Grace Jones. Further afield, Bob Dylan, Gwen Guthrie, Manu Dibango, Mick Hucknall of Simply Red, and No Doubt have benefited from Sly and Robbie's musical expertise.

Robbie Shakespeare was conferred with an Order of Distinction by the Jamaican Government for his contribution to the development of reggae. He and Dunbar are recipients of the Musgrave Gold Medal.