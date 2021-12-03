Diamond Ice inspires with You Can Be

Singer Diamond Ice shares a personal experience on his latest single You Can Be . The song features deejay Jahvillani and was released last month.

“I was inspired to write the song by my kids. I wrote it for my son, but it was a reflection of my life. I transferred from being a hustler to working in construction and doing music. I chose not to be a hustler. The song is a reflection of my life, with the help of my son,” Diamond Ice said.

You Can Be was produced by Patjon Records.

“I made a link with YGF Records and they are responsible for Jahvillani, so that's how the connection with him came about. I did my part of the song and he did his afterwards,” said Diamond Ice.

Diamond Ice, who has been doing music professionally for the past 13 years, says he is upbeat about the response to the song.

“It has been really good and the positive feedback is encouraging. People have been asking for it, and we recently did the video,” he said.

Born Patrick Johnson, Diamond Ice is from the district of Aboukir in St Ann.

“I've been doing music since 2004 after I started Patjon Records. It was just an idea of doing music and it wasn't on a professional level. Later on, I worked with Drop Di Bass label, Chris Meredith, Ricky C, and other producers,” Diamond Ice, who honed his craft on the church choir, explained.

Diamond Ice said he is focused on creating good music and a catalogue of work that will stand the test of time.