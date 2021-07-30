Disney Amyka feels good

WITH an aim to inspire women, singer Disney Amyka has put that into her latest single Feel Good.

Produced by Melissa Lyric and co-produced by Trevor Brown, Feel Good was released on July 30.

The New York City-based Disney Amyka, who is of Jamaican parentage, shared the inspiration behind the song.

“I wanted to create something that had a positive message and [is] also uplifting for women. The women in my life are more than just what meets the surface. They face adversity, struggles and much more but they manage to still be joyful. Let's embrace the great things we are capable of as women. The song is a celebration,” she explained.

Disney Amyka grew up around music. Her uncle is music producer Rohan “Jah Snowcone” Fuller, who is known as the force behind Sean Paul's Billboard number one single Temperature.

“My family is from Kingston and I grew up around music all my life. As a child there were stars in and out of our home on a regular basis because my uncle is a music producer. I was basically a fly on the wall to some amazing talent and I naturally gained a love for music and wanted to pursue it myself,” she explained.

Born Moniefa Amyka Grant, she was called Disney due to her bubbly personality and innate talent that lights up any room. Eager and ready to make her mark in music, Disney Amyka has received the backing and support of American music industry heavyweights and tastemakers alike.

Still in her early 20s, she has performed at Carnegie Hall at the inauguration of New York's Governor Andrew Cuomo. She has performed at Disney World and has been featured on ABC's Good Morning America special for the 50th anniversary of the iconic musical The Sound of Music.

All her hard work led to a chance meeting with one of the most influential talent developers and vocal production specialists in music, J Conrad Robinson. Noted for discovering and helping to develop Alicia Keys, Robinson provided key vocal production on chart-topping, award-winning records while working with the likes of music producers Jimmy Jam and Terry Lewis, Jeff “Gitty” Gitleman, among others. Robinson is also one of the most sought-after vocal stylists in the world, having worked with several acts such as H.E.R. and SWV.

Robinson immediately saw something special in Disney and began to polish her vocals and put her in the studio with the likes of Josiah Bassey, Melissa Lyric, and Trevor & Q Keyzz. It was during one of these sessions where Disney's “pen game” was on full display, as she proved that her writing ability is on par with professionals in the music industry.

“I want to make people feel good and embrace every side of themselves in order for them to be their unapologetic self. Music is a vibration, so it's important to me to capture every emotion. I genuinely hope to create songs that ultimately resonate with what I am feeling and who I am. Hopefully, that translates to others,” said Disney Amyka.