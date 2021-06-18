DJ Jevon has positive spin

WHILE many promoters and selectors continue to feel the pinch of the dormant entertainment industry, up-and-coming disk jockey DJ Jevon is encouraging them to remain optimistic.

“All they have to do is continue doing what they are doing. One day things will be fine. Don't lose hope even though we've been going through a rough time. I just want things to go back to how they used to be so that people can go and enjoy themselves,” he told the Jamaica Observer's Splash.

DJ Jevon has been doing the rounds on Instagram through live sessions every other week. He amasses an average of 10,000 viewers during each stream.

Recently, Prime Minister Andrew Holness issued a statement about the impending reopening of the entertainment industry. He noted that the possibility of an early resumption depends on the inoculation of citizens against COVID-19.

“I truly do appreciate the challenges, and as we seek to reopen the sector, taking the vaccine will make that process much faster,” Holness said.

The statement also noted that the prime minister will be engaging in a series of meetings with cinema operators, event promoters, selectors, other stakeholders as well as proprietors of places of amusement and “other such persons within the entertainment industry.”

Meanwhile, DJ Jevon (given name Jevon Wigg), who is an alumnus of Boys' Town Heart Academy in Kingston, says he has the chops to become renowned in the industry.

“Actually, I play music differently because I don't go to parties every night and play the same set of songs and when I step in the parties, I observe the crowd and read up the party to see what genres of music the people would like to hear at that time,” he explained.

The 25-year-old looks up to deejays Fire Links, Boom Boom, Tony Matterhorn, Fire Dugal, Sound Government, Unknown, Shukkle Bus and Tom and Ravers.

After being taught the craft by his former brother-in-law, DJ Jevon went on to reach his own milestones.

“I haven't been abroad as yet but in Jamaica, I played in the Guinness Sounds of Greatness competition in 2019. [I was] actually one of the selectors that played there, and I came in third place out of 47 sounds,” he said.

The deejay was called back to participate in this year's competition. Now in its 13th staging, the series will feature musical battles between some of Jamaica's most popular sound systems as they compete to win $1 million.