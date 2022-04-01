'Mac' of the pack

DISC jock/selector DJ Mac is among a new breed of producers who have been chalking up hit songs. Within the span of three years, he has been associated with a string of hit singles.

Songs like Still a Bleed by Chronic Law (4.7 million views on YouTube), Rytikal's Chosen (16.1 million views on YouTube), Jahshii's 25/8, 7 Fall Many Rise (Rygin King), and Rate Who Rate You (Squash) have helped to make DJ Mac an in-demand producer.

His latest project is the Born Fighter rhythm, a joint production between his DJ Mac Productions and JanoDon Records. It features the hit single of the same name by red-hot rookie Jahshii.

Other songs on the rhythm include Survive by Bayka, Elevate (SVM), Sky is the Limit (Sinna Meech), Lead (ZiZi), Rocket (Jayblem), Same Pain (Joe Grime), With Motion (John D The Villain), and Empty (Chronic Law).

Jahshii's Born Fighter is currently riding all local charts and DJ Mac says the song has been a game-changer for his career.

“The success from the song has definitely changed how I am viewed as a young producer. More people have reached out to do more work, immense opportunities have come my way and it has also opened the gate for me to be respected in the music industry,” DJ Mac, 23, told the Jamaica Observer's Splash.

DJ Mac said he had a gut feeling Jahshii's Born Fighter would have resonated with listeners.

“The idea itself actually was not a surprise to me as Jahshii was also grieving the loss of one of his musical associates Taddie Activity. It was a different side of him that I've never seen before while we were recording the song. You could feel the pain and emotion from the song and that's what made it different from every other,” he said.

“I believe in Jahshii like how I believe in myself. I knew it was an instant hit. More so, it wasn't even about the music but more about the message for me that I knew a lot of grieving persons around the world could relate to as well,” he continued.

A former student of St George's College and Jamaica College, DJ Mac (real name Jason McDowell) is from the Sandy Park community in St Andrew. He recently completed an undergrad degree in integrated marketing and communications at The University of the West Indies, Mona campus.

He said he got into music production due to his passion for playing music as a disc jock/selector.

“Between 2018 and 2019 I was always around it likewise being a DJ. I was never taught music production formally but I always watched and I was around other producers until I started to engineer myself and learn it through trial and error,” said DJ Mac.

His label, DJ Mac Productions, is two years old. And, he says, his family was always supportive of his musical ambitions.

“I'm just always reminded to keep a balance between real life and the music,” he said.

And although music production is currently his main focus, he hasn't put being a disc jock/selector on the backburner. His recent overseas assignments, include gigs in the Turks and Caicos and the popular Rum Punch Brunch in Atlanta, USA.

He explained what differentiated him from his peers.

“Difference in sound. Along with other producers, we helped to pave the new 'conscious' wave of music that was pushed heavily last year during the pandemic. My label is the bridge between the young people and the traditional dancehall we have today. I want to bring as many young acts to the forefront as possible with my platform. And being that connection as the new generation of dancehall,” he said.

He has big plans for DJ Mac Productions.

“After setting the foundation in Jamaica, I want to connect with international artistes and producers. I also want to be a part of major albums and projects in the overseas market,” DJ Mac shared.