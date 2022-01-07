Donsome Records gets busy

Donsome Records gets busyFriday, January 07, 2022
|
BY KEVIN JACKSON
|
EVEN though he migrated to the United States more than 10 years ago, music producer and label executive Adrian “Donsome” Hanson has a profound love for the music which originated from his land of birth.
“My love for music cannot be questioned. It was a passion that I have had for a long time, so even when I moved to America, I decided to continue to pay homage to the music that has grown to love,” said the Clarendon-born, Portmore-raised Hanson.
Through the years, he has released several projects, including the various artistes compilation series Turn it Up Vol. 1, Freedom Sound, and Black Tears rhythm. Black Tears hit number four on the sales-driven US Current Reggae Albums chart last year.
Hanson kick-starts the new year with the release of two singles, Fly Away Home by Anthony B and Somebody to Love by musician and recording artiste Roe Summerz.
Both songs are due for release today (Friday, January 7) via Donsome Records.
Hanson believes working with non-established acts gives them an opportunity to shine.
“Donsome Records is a label that always believes in giving young artistes the opportunity to shine. Many persons are not aware that Roe Summerz is a top streaming artiste, especially on Spotify. He is also a well-known musician and producer that I have been working with over 10 years now,” Hanson explained.
He continued, “His song Somebody to Love is a love song and as you know, January to February is considered lovers season.”
Roe Summerz (real name Roel Powell) plays bass guitar, keyboard and saxophone. He is also a beat maker, having worked on several beats that have gained notoriety locally.
This is the fourth time that Hanson has worked with firebrand roots artiste Anthony B.
“ Fly Away Home is a song about the senseless killings and bloodshed that have been prevalent in Jamaica for years. It is also the first single from my new project which is called Gruesome Act riddim,” said Hanson.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy