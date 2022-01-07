Donsome Records gets busy

EVEN though he migrated to the United States more than 10 years ago, music producer and label executive Adrian “Donsome” Hanson has a profound love for the music which originated from his land of birth.

“My love for music cannot be questioned. It was a passion that I have had for a long time, so even when I moved to America, I decided to continue to pay homage to the music that has grown to love,” said the Clarendon-born, Portmore-raised Hanson.

Through the years, he has released several projects, including the various artistes compilation series Turn it Up Vol. 1, Freedom Sound, and Black Tears rhythm. Black Tears hit number four on the sales-driven US Current Reggae Albums chart last year.

Hanson kick-starts the new year with the release of two singles, Fly Away Home by Anthony B and Somebody to Love by musician and recording artiste Roe Summerz.

Both songs are due for release today (Friday, January 7) via Donsome Records.

Hanson believes working with non-established acts gives them an opportunity to shine.

“Donsome Records is a label that always believes in giving young artistes the opportunity to shine. Many persons are not aware that Roe Summerz is a top streaming artiste, especially on Spotify. He is also a well-known musician and producer that I have been working with over 10 years now,” Hanson explained.

He continued, “His song Somebody to Love is a love song and as you know, January to February is considered lovers season.”

Roe Summerz (real name Roel Powell) plays bass guitar, keyboard and saxophone. He is also a beat maker, having worked on several beats that have gained notoriety locally.

This is the fourth time that Hanson has worked with firebrand roots artiste Anthony B.

“ Fly Away Home is a song about the senseless killings and bloodshed that have been prevalent in Jamaica for years. It is also the first single from my new project which is called Gruesome Act riddim,” said Hanson.