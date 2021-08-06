Dream Weekend up and running

DREAM Weekend kicked off yesterday in Negril. The series runs until Monday, August 9, with seven parties being held over the five days.

The promoters have implemented stringent measures to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus among patrons.

“We will have a limited capacity, according to our ODPEM approval, as well as stringent COVID-19 protocols before and during the events,” explained Kamal Bankay, chairman of Dream Entertainment, promoters of the Dream Weekend.

Due to the reduced number of patrons that the event can accommodate this year, season bands have been available pre-sold.

“There will be no tickets sold at the gate. We had the scale back the numbers due to COVID restrictions. We must abide by all protocols,” Bankay said.

He also noted that sales have been encouraging.

Testing sites are located close to the redemption centres for the convenience of the patrons, courtesy of MD Link, Omega and Athena. Additionally, sanitised shuttle buses, equipped with sanitisers, will be roving the Negril strip to and from events for the convenience of patrons.

Celebrity Playground kicked off yesterday at Wavz Beach and featured high-riding dancehall singer Dexta Daps.

Tonight (Friday) the fun intensifies with Yush, taking patrons on a journey back in time to reminisce on hits of yesteryear. The immortal Stone Love will be in action as well as 1990s top dancehall acts Beenie Man and Bounty Killer. This runs from 8:00 am to 2:00 pm.

On Saturday, its all about Twisted Spiritz from 6:00 am to 12:00 pm featuring top sound systems and selectors, while Daydreams All White party will run from 12 noon until 7:00 pm.

Sunday, August 8, from 9:00 am to 2:00 pm will see dancer-turned-deejay Ding Dong in action along with Q Ban at Wet N Wild over at the Kool Runnings Adventure Park. Boom Boom, Coppershot, Redd Heat and Third Dimension will provide the musical thrills.

Mawnin After with Laa Lee Ranks, Coppershot and Chromatic takes place on Monday, August 9 at Long Bay Beach from 6:00 am to 12 noon.

At Wavz Beach, Igloo unfolds with Jahvinci, Iwaata, 10Tik and others from 12 noon to 7:00 pm.

“Dream Entertainment understands the great responsibility we have to maintain the safety of all patrons, and as such, everyone must wear a mask unless they're eating or drinking. We will have a number of covid marshalls roaming the grounds to ensure full compliance. The setup of the events also takes into consideration social distancing,” Bankay added.