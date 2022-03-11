E-Dee aims to Elevate

Elevate , the third album from singjay E-Dee, is scheduled for release in April. It will be his first full set of songs since Dancehall Celebrity which came out in 2007.

The album's lead single is Stepping, while there are collaborations with Glen Washington, Wayne Wonder and I-Octane.

The Clarendon-born E-Dee has great expectations for Elevate which is produced by QMillion, his longtime musical colleague.

“It's a upbeat dance, good vibes album. I plan to use most of the singles in films and television placements,” he said.

Production on Elevate was completed while E-Dee (as Everton Dennis) was filming Temperature Rising, an independently-funded movie starring Paula Jai-Parker and Omar Gooding, best known for their roles in the Oscar-nominated Hustle And Flow and Baby Boy, respectively.

The wiry E-Dee plays Jacques, a gangster, in the Oba Aswad-directed film. He credits working with competent industry players for his strides as an actor.

“There is always room for improvement, so each film teaches me something new, especially working with professional actors like Omar Gooding and De'Aundre Bonds and a great director like Oba Aswad,” he stated.

His last film appearance was in Gangland, an urban drama released in 2021. That movie starred Tamar Braxton.

E-Dee/Everton Dennis has played dual roles in the Los Angeles entertainment industry since moving to that city over 15 years ago. In 2010 he released the EP, Rightful Place.

In addition to Gangland, he has appeared in Out The Gate and Chocolate City 3.

— HOWARD CAMPBELL